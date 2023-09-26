Kamal Haasan welcomes TN govt's decision to conduct last rites of organ donors with state honours

Tamil super star and founder leader of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Kamal Haasan on Monday, 25 September, welcomed the decision of Tamil Nadu government to perform last rites of organ donors with state honours.

The super star of Tamil cinema said in a social media post that organ donation is a sacrifice and appreciated the state government for recognising it.

Kamal Haasan said that the announcement of the state government would increase the awareness about organ donation.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin had announced that the state continues to be the forerunner in saving lives of hundreds of patients through organ donation.