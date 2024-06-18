Kanchanjunga express passengers' ordeal ends as train reaches Sealdah

Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim, West Bengal transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty and divisional railway manager of Sealdah division Deepak Nigam were present at the station to ensure smooth dispersal of the passengers and onward movement to their homes, an official said.

The 13174 Kanchanjunga Express from Tripura capital Agartala, scheduled to reach Sealdah at 7.20 pm on Monday, arrived at its destination eight hours behind schedule at 3.16 am, the ER official said.

The hapless passengers, who went through the ordeal and horror of the accident, were provided with medical facilities, food and water at various stations, including Malda town and also at Sealdah during the journey, he said.

The state's transport department provided buses and small vehicles to the passengers at Sealdah station to ensure that they reach their homes smoothly, a state government official said.