Kanchanjunga tragedy: ECR suspends issuing of T/A 912

The East Central Railway (ECR) has directed station masters in its area not to issue the note that authorises train drivers to cross signals in case of failure of the automatic signalling system, days after the Kanchanjunga Express-goods train collision in another zone killed 15 people.

The decision to suspend the issuing of the T/A 912, a written authority letter, was taken at a safety meeting of the East Central Railway (ECR), according to a circular issued by the zone on 21 June.

On 17 June, the goods train rammed into the passenger train in West Bengal's Darjeeling district that falls under the Northeast Frontier Railway zone. Drivers of both trains had been issued the T/A 912 as the automatic signalling on the Ranipatra station-Chattar Hat Junction was "defective", officials had said.

While the Railway Board in its initial response had said the now-deceased goods train was over-speeding, driver unions have claimed there is no speed restriction mentioned on the note and its member was not at fault.