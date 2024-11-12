Nation

Kangana Ranaut gets court notice over remarks on Mahatma Gandhi, farmers

The Mandi MP seemingly derided Gandhi’s epithet of 'Father of the Nation' and called the protests over the repealed farm laws a ‘Bangladesh-type’ situation

Actor, BJP leader and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut
user

PTI

An MP–MLA court on Tuesday, 12 November, issued notice to actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on a complaint alleging that she made objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and the farmers who were agitating against the now-scrapped agri laws, a lawyer claimed.

Rama Shankar Sharma, an advocate, said the court has sought a response from Ranaut on his complaint and has fixed 28 November as the next date of hearing.

“I had filed a case in the Agra MP–MLA court on 11 September 2024 against actress and MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut," Sharma said.

“She had insulted crores of farmers of the country and also insulted the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, with her remarks,” he said, quoting media reports.

On Tuesday, the court issued a notice seeking a statement from the Mandi MP.

