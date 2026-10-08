Kangana, Vijay Deverakonda seek protection against misuse of their identities

The lawyer also referred to memes and other satirical material considered objectionable, but clarified that relief against those was not being sought at the interim stage.

In Deverakonda’s case, his senior counsel said third parties were exploiting the actor’s persona commercially without authorisation. This included selling merchandise featuring attributes associated with him.

The counsel also highlighted AI-generated social media posts, impersonation, false endorsements and the use of foul language.

Both cases add to a series of personality and publicity rights suits brought before the high court by public figures seeking to control unauthorised use of their identities.

The court has previously granted interim relief to actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan, as well as Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary and podcaster Raj Shamani.

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan and cricketer Abhishek Sharma have also obtained interim protection in similar cases.

With IANS inputs