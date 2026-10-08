Kangana, Vijay Deverakonda seek protection against misuse of their identities
Delhi High Court issues summons in separate personality rights suits over AI-generated content, impersonation and unauthorised commercial use
Kangana Ranaut sought removal of AI-generated and obscene online content, citing misuse of her identity
The Delhi High Court issued summons in her suit and a separate personality rights case filed by Vijay Deverakonda
The court indicated interim orders would follow; Ranaut is not seeking interim relief against memes or satire
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut moved the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking the removal of AI-generated and obscene online material involving her, as the court also considered a separate personality rights suit filed by Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda.
Justice Vikas Mahajan issued summons to the defendants in both cases and indicated that interim orders would be passed.
Ranaut’s lawyer raised objections to sexually explicit and pornographic imagery, fake news and AI-generated content falsely attributing statements to her. The suit seeks protection of her personality rights against such misuse.
The lawyer also referred to memes and other satirical material considered objectionable, but clarified that relief against those was not being sought at the interim stage.
In Deverakonda’s case, his senior counsel said third parties were exploiting the actor’s persona commercially without authorisation. This included selling merchandise featuring attributes associated with him.
The counsel also highlighted AI-generated social media posts, impersonation, false endorsements and the use of foul language.
Both cases add to a series of personality and publicity rights suits brought before the high court by public figures seeking to control unauthorised use of their identities.
The court has previously granted interim relief to actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan, as well as Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, journalist Sudhir Chaudhary and podcaster Raj Shamani.
Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan and cricketer Abhishek Sharma have also obtained interim protection in similar cases.
With IANS inputs