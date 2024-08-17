Kanpur: 20 coaches of Sabarmati Express derail; no casualties reported

As many as 20 coaches of the 19168 Sabarmati Express passenger train derailed near Govindpuri station in Kanpur during the wee hours of Saturday, 17 August rail officials said. There is no report of any loss of life or injury in the accident.

North Central Railway (NCR) senior public relations officer Shashikant Tripathi told PTI that the accident occurred at 2.30 am. He said there is no report of loss of life or property. The train was going from Varanasi to Ahmedabad. Rescue and relief operations are underway. The train derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen railway station.

"The loco pilot said that some boulder hit the cattle guard (front portion) of the engine which got badly damaged and bent," a Railway Board official said

The passengers were sleeping when the train stopped after a loud noise.

"Shortly after the drain departed from the Kanpur railway station, we heard a loud noise and the coach started shaking. I got very scared but the train stopped," one of the passengers Vikas told PTI video.

Vikas, who boarded the train from Varanasi and was headed for Ahmedabad, said that the train was moving at a very slow speed when it got derailed.

As the train halted, the passengers started pouring out of their coaches.