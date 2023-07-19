Kanpur Mayor wants ban on Muslims buying Hindu properties

In a bizarre development Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey has demanded a law that bars Muslims from buying properties owned by Hindus and vice versa.

"I do not have a problem with Muslims per se but it is their mentality they have about temples in their area that is the problem" she said.

Pandey had visited Munshipurwa a Muslim dominated locality in Kanpur on Tuesday on a complaint that Muslims were gradually encroaching a Hanuman temple there.