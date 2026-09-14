Kargil veteran injured with iron rod in Gurugram; parking attendant arrested

A Kargil War veteran was allegedly assaulted with an iron rod by a parking attendant at Magnum Global Park in Gurugram, suffering a serious head injury and a fractured elbow, according to the retired military officer. Police said on Monday, 14 September that the accused had been arrested.

The incident involving Group Captain Amit Kumar Gupta (retd), who was part of the Indian Air Force’s ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ team during the 1999 Kargil War, took place on 10 September, police said.

An FIR was registered on Monday and the accused, identified as 24-year-old Deepak Mavi of Kot village in Faridabad district, was arrested a few hours later, they said.

Gupta has alleged that the medico-legal case (MLC) report prepared at the hospital was inaccurate and did not mention the bleeding from his head or the injury to his elbow. He had earlier also claimed that he was not receiving assistance from the police.

Police said they received information about the incident on 10 September. When they contacted Gupta, he submitted a written statement saying he would file a complaint later. The retired officer subsequently submitted a written complaint at the Sector 65 police station on 13 September, officials said.

According to the complaint, Gupta had gone to Gonzo Restaurant at Magnum Global Park for dinner with his family on 10 September. At around 8.00 pm, he left his family at the restaurant and went to park his car.