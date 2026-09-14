Kargil veteran injured with iron rod in Gurugram; parking attendant arrested
Retired IAF officer says parking attendant attacked him after a dispute at a Gurugram commercial complex
A Kargil War veteran was allegedly assaulted with an iron rod by a parking attendant at Magnum Global Park in Gurugram, suffering a serious head injury and a fractured elbow, according to the retired military officer. Police said on Monday, 14 September that the accused had been arrested.
The incident involving Group Captain Amit Kumar Gupta (retd), who was part of the Indian Air Force’s ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ team during the 1999 Kargil War, took place on 10 September, police said.
An FIR was registered on Monday and the accused, identified as 24-year-old Deepak Mavi of Kot village in Faridabad district, was arrested a few hours later, they said.
Gupta has alleged that the medico-legal case (MLC) report prepared at the hospital was inaccurate and did not mention the bleeding from his head or the injury to his elbow. He had earlier also claimed that he was not receiving assistance from the police.
Police said they received information about the incident on 10 September. When they contacted Gupta, he submitted a written statement saying he would file a complaint later. The retired officer subsequently submitted a written complaint at the Sector 65 police station on 13 September, officials said.
According to the complaint, Gupta had gone to Gonzo Restaurant at Magnum Global Park for dinner with his family on 10 September. At around 8.00 pm, he left his family at the restaurant and went to park his car.
He alleged that the parking staff directed him first to the valet parking area, then to the basement and finally to the multi-level parking facility. After making him move between the different parking areas for a considerable time, they allegedly refused to park his car. The reason for the alleged refusal remains unclear.
Gupta further alleged that while he was reversing his car, a parking attendant tried to break its front window. When he got out of the vehicle and objected, the attendant allegedly returned with an iron rod.
“He first struck me on the hand and then on the head. I was covered in blood. Security guards and parking staff were present there, but no one helped me. I even called the police helpline, but they didn’t arrive for half an hour. Meanwhile, a chef from the restaurant intervened, saving my life,” Gupta said in his complaint.
He alleged that the attack was sudden and that he had no opportunity to defend himself. Gupta was subsequently taken by ambulance to Medanta Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He said a plate was inserted to repair the fractured bone in his elbow.
“The accused has been arrested, and we are questioning him,” a senior police officer said. “During interrogation, the accused disclosed that on the day of the incident, he had an argument with the complainant over car parking. In a fit of anger, he picked up an iron pipe lying nearby and struck the complainant on his arm.”
Further investigation is underway, police said.
With PTI inputs