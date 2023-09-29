Karnataka bandh: 44 flights cancelled, normal life disrupted

More than 44 flights were cancelled at Bengaluru international airport on Friday, 29 September, after thousands of pro-Karnataka activists reached the airport and raised slogans against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The protesters were detained by the police later but the demonstration caused considerable inconvenience to arriving passengers, leading to chaos in the airport.

Kannada Okkoota, an umbrella organisation, called the protest to oppose the release of water to Tamil Nadu. Social organisations, farmers' bodies, and Kannada film stars have variously lent support to the call for a statewide bandh.

All educational institutions in Bengaluru and Mandya districts remain closed, and restrictions under section 144 have been imposed in the city. Meanwhile, police have detained pro-Kannada activist and former MLA Vatal Nagaraj.