Cauvery bandh: K’taka is totally peaceful, says DyCM Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar ,on Friday, said that the Karnataka bandh is totally peaceful with no untoward incident reported.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar explained that the people were extremely cooperative. "We have requested not to give a call for bandh. However, Karnataka is safe," he stated.

Reacting to a question on a meeting to be held by the Cauvery Management Board sooner, Shivakumar stated that a team had been sent to represent the state and convey that it is not possible to release water.

A meeting will be held with senior former advocates and Karnataka judges to discuss various issues including the distress formula.