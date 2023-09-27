Cauvery water dispute: CWRC order a 'death sentence' for K’taka, says Yediyurappa

The move of the state government to test the patience of the farmers of the state is "incorrect", Yediyurappa said.

Reacting to the order announced by CWRC, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he will discuss with his legal team about the order to release 3,000 cusec of water.

After discussion, further decision on the Cauvery issue would be taken, he added.

The order will be questioned before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), said Mahesh, the Managing Director of Cauvery Water Board.

"The matter may come up in CWMA tomorrow or day after, the order will be questioned, he added.