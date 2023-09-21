SC refuses to intervene in Cauvery water dispute between Karnataka, TN

The Supreme Court refused to entertain an application by the Tamil Nadu government and said both the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) were monitoring the water levels and requirement every 15 days, which the court asked the authority to continue doing.

A bench of Justice BR Gavai, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra pointed out that both the panels consist of experts, and hence the court would not interfere with the CWMA order that directed Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water at Biligundlu for 15 days. The court noted that the CWRC had, in its order pertaining to the period of 13–27 September, taken into consideration the water shortage in the Cauvery river.

"These are rival claims. Tamil Nadu wants 7,200 cusecs; Karnataka is saying they can give only 2,000 cusecs," Justice Gavai said. "We are not inclined to interfere. They [CWMA and CMRA] are monitoring and reviewing it every 15 days. It is a body consisting of various experts and they have given their reasons."