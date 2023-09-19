Congress govt in Karnataka seeks PM's intervention to resolve Cauvery water row with TN

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said the state is in a "catch 22 situation", following the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) direction to release water to Tamil Nadu, and sought the Centre's intervention to resolve the issue.

Also, Water Resources Minister Shivakumar urged the opposition BJP, its leaders and Members of Parliament to prevail upon the Prime Minister to bail out Karnataka, while noting that he will be travelling to Delhi to meet MPs and the Union Ministers during the ongoing Parliament session.

He also defended the state's decision to release water to Tamil Nadu, citing advice of the legal team in view of the case coming up in the Supreme Court for hearing later this week, where non-compliance of CWMA orders may be viewed seriously.

The CWMA on Monday asked Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for another 15 days.