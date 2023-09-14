Cauvery issue: TN farmers to organise 'Rail Roko' on Sep 19

Tamil Nadu Farmers Association will organise a 'Rail Roko' agitation on September 19 on the Cauvery issue.

The farmers association office bearers passed a resolution regarding the agitation in a meeting on Wednesday.

The agitation will be held in all the Delta districts of the state for pressuring the Central government talk to Karnataka and get Cauvery water released for Tamil Nadu.

The organisation alleged, "The Central government is biased towards Karnataka in the Cauvery water issue and that this was against the interests of the farming community and Tamil Nadu."

P. R. Pandian, General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association alleged, "The Union Government continues to support Karnataka in the Cauvery water issue and was against Tamil Nadu."