Inflow into Cauvery river lowest in 30 years: K'taka DyCM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the inflow into the Cauvery river in Karnataka is lowest in 30 years.

There is a 54 per cent shortage on an average in three decades, he added.

Speaking at an all-party meeting at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said that the state needed 70.20 tmc of water for standing crops, 33 tmc for

drinking water purposes from September to July 2024. For usage of industries 3 tmc is required. In total there is a requirement of 106.20 tmc

of water for Karnataka.

But, in four reservoirs of the state in the Cauvery valley, the live storage available is 53.287 tmc of water for Karnataka.