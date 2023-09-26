Cauvery water dispute: Regulatory body rejects TN's request for 12,000 cusecs of water from K'taka

Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) rejecting Tamil Nadu's request for 12,000 cusecs and recommending that Karnataka release 3,000 cusecs of water to the neighbouring state till October 15.

The CWRC's recommendation came on the day of the Bengaluru bandh called by farmers and pro-Kannada organisations and backed by the BJP and JD(S), over the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The call for the shutdown evoked a partial response, with most of the public services functioning normally, but far fewer people than usual venturing out.

"The Tamil Nadu government had sought 12,000 cusecs of water. They (CWRC) have recommended against it. This is because of the struggle of our people. Normally about 2,000 cusecs of water keeps flowing (towards TN). Another 1,000 cusecs we will have to release to make it 3,000 cusecs," Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, said.