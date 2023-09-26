BJP, JD(S) politicising Cauvery issue, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, he said everyone has the right to protest and call for bandh in a democracy, but the court has restricted processions and bandh, and hence prohibitory orders under section 144 have been invoked, aimed at ensuring that nobody takes the law into their own hands and that the public are not put to any difficulty.

"Let them protest, we are not opposed to it. But the issue should not be politicised and used for political gains. It is not in the interest of the state," he added.

To a reported remark by JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy calling Karnataka Congress the 'B team' of the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, Siddaramaiah asked what would he call the BJP (the new alliance partner of the JD-S), which was in alliance with the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu until recently.

One should not speak for the sake of politics, he said. "Former PM and JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda has written a letter to the Prime Minister seeking intervention to resolve the Cauvery issue. I have welcomed it, But alleging that the state government has failed on the issue is politics." The state government has never lagged behind in protecting the interests of the state, its people and farmers, he said, "For us, power is not important, the interests of the people is important. We believe strongly in it." Pointing out that so far there has been no distress formula on sharing Cauvery during drought years, the CM said, "We have been seeking a distress formula. We have been pressuring the Supreme Court on this and before the tribunal also.