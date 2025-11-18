Karnataka blackbuck deaths rise to 31; authorities fear outbreak spreading to nearby villages

The tranquil grounds of the Kittur Chennamma Mini Zoo in Bhutaramanahatti village have been shaken by a tragic spell, as the death toll of its graceful blackbucks rose to 31 by Tuesday. What was once a lively enclave filled with the nimble leaps of these endangered antelopes has now fallen under the shadow of a suspected infectious outbreak, prompting deep concern across Belagavi district.

With 31 of the zoo’s 38 blackbucks lost in just four harrowing days, authorities fear that a virulent foe — possibly Haemorrhagic Septicaemia (HS) or the dreaded lumpy skin disease — is silently sweeping through the herd. Alarmed by the rapid decline, the Karnataka Zoo Authority has issued an advisory urging surrounding communities to remain vigilant. The threat, officials warn, may spill beyond the zoo’s boundaries and endanger livestock in nearby villages, as both diseases can swiftly afflict herbivorous animals.

Seeking urgent intervention, zoo authorities have written to the deputy director of the Animal Husbandry Department, imploring them to initiate precautionary measures across the region.