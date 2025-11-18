Karnataka blackbuck deaths rise to 31; authorities fear outbreak spreading to nearby villages
A veterinary team arrived to treat the seven surviving blackbucks, who are now showing signs of recovery
The tranquil grounds of the Kittur Chennamma Mini Zoo in Bhutaramanahatti village have been shaken by a tragic spell, as the death toll of its graceful blackbucks rose to 31 by Tuesday. What was once a lively enclave filled with the nimble leaps of these endangered antelopes has now fallen under the shadow of a suspected infectious outbreak, prompting deep concern across Belagavi district.
With 31 of the zoo’s 38 blackbucks lost in just four harrowing days, authorities fear that a virulent foe — possibly Haemorrhagic Septicaemia (HS) or the dreaded lumpy skin disease — is silently sweeping through the herd. Alarmed by the rapid decline, the Karnataka Zoo Authority has issued an advisory urging surrounding communities to remain vigilant. The threat, officials warn, may spill beyond the zoo’s boundaries and endanger livestock in nearby villages, as both diseases can swiftly afflict herbivorous animals.
Seeking urgent intervention, zoo authorities have written to the deputy director of the Animal Husbandry Department, imploring them to initiate precautionary measures across the region.
In a sombre official note, the Executive Director and Deputy Conservator of Forests observed, “For the past few days, blackbucks have been dying at the Rani Chennamma Mini Zoo. Preliminary expert reports indicate a bacterial infection. As the disease is infectious, steps must be taken to protect other herbivores in the surrounding villages.”
A team of veterinarians arrived earlier in the day, striving to save the seven remaining blackbucks, who are reportedly showing signs of recovery. The definitive cause of the deaths is expected to be revealed once the awaited post-mortem and Forensic Science Laboratory reports are submitted.
The mass deaths have stirred anguish far beyond Belagavi. The Mini Zoo, a beloved stop for thousands of visitors from Karnataka and neighbouring Maharashtra, is now at the centre of a storm of grief and suspicion. Wildlife conservationists and animal lovers, already distressed by the loss of these protected and elegant creatures, have voiced outrage over the tragedy.
The calamity unfolded rapidly: eight blackbucks perished on November 13, their samples rushed to the laboratory for analysis. Even before answers could return, another 20 fell. By Sunday, yet another was lost, followed by two more between Monday and Tuesday. What remains is a community searching for answers — and a herd fighting for survival.
