Karnataka cabinet gives nod for resolutions against NEET, 'one nation, one election'

The Karnataka cabinet has decided to pass three resolutions, including the one against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), late Monday night, 22 July, sources said.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Siddaramaiah, also approved the passing of the other two resolutions against 'one nation, one election' and the delimitation of Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies as they are under consideration by the Union government.

The cabinet will table all three resolutions in the State Legislature on Tuesday, according to sources. The move is likely to trigger controversy and debate.

The cabinet also approved the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2024, which proposes decentralising power at various levels under the Greater Bengaluru Authority and will also include city corporations.