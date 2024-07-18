Karnataka: Govt orders mall to close for a week for denying entry to farmer

Earlier, Assembly speaker U.T. Khader raised the issue and asked the government to take action. "I saw in the media that a youth from the rural area, who is studying here in Bengaluru, when he took his father wearing panche — which is the traditional attire of Karnataka — to show him the mall, he was not let in because of the attire. This is highly condemnable and strict action should be taken by the government, which becomes a lesson for all malls," he said.

"Merciless action should be taken, however big the mall owner or management," the Speaker said. "We have nothing to do with them, we have to show that the super rich owning malls are not important for us, but the common man, poor and marginalised sections of society who are leading a life with self-esteem are important."

Congress MLA Laxman Savadi, stating that mere condemnation wouldn't help, urged the government to at least cut the power supply to the mall for a week.

Ranebennur Congress MLA Praksh Koliwad, noting that the farmer belongs to a village in his constituency, said, "The farmer has given education to all his nine children, one of his sons is studying for an MBA here in Bengaluru, and the son wanted to take his father to show him the mall. The farmer was disrespected for his attire and the mall should be closed down."