Karnataka: Govt orders mall to close for a week for denying entry to farmer
Farmer Fakeerappa was allegedly denied entry owing to his attire — a dhoti and pale yellow shirt
The Karnataka government on Thursday ordered the closure of a mall in Bengaluru for seven days after a farmer was allegedly denied entry owing to his attire — a dhoti and shirt — an incident which drew strong condemnation from members cutting across party lines in the Assembly.
The government also termed the alleged insult to the farmer an infringement on "dignity and self respect", and said it cannot be tolerated. "I checked with the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) commissioner as to what can be done. The government has the power. Action will be taken against the (G.T. World) mall in accordance with law immediately and we will ensure that the mall is closed for seven days," urban development minister Byrathi Suresh told the Assembly.
Social welfare minister H.C. Mahadevappa said the incident is condemnable. "For every individual, self-respect and dignity are important, this has been violated, and the government will take action."
The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday when septuagenarian Fakeerappa from Haveri district visited the mall with his wife and son to watch a film in a multiplex. Fakeerappa was reportedly wearing a full-sleeved shirt and panche (dhoti), and the security staffer at the mall allegedly told him and his son that he wouldn't be allowed inside in a panche, and asked him to "wear trousers and come."
Earlier, Assembly speaker U.T. Khader raised the issue and asked the government to take action. "I saw in the media that a youth from the rural area, who is studying here in Bengaluru, when he took his father wearing panche — which is the traditional attire of Karnataka — to show him the mall, he was not let in because of the attire. This is highly condemnable and strict action should be taken by the government, which becomes a lesson for all malls," he said.
"Merciless action should be taken, however big the mall owner or management," the Speaker said. "We have nothing to do with them, we have to show that the super rich owning malls are not important for us, but the common man, poor and marginalised sections of society who are leading a life with self-esteem are important."
Congress MLA Laxman Savadi, stating that mere condemnation wouldn't help, urged the government to at least cut the power supply to the mall for a week.
Ranebennur Congress MLA Praksh Koliwad, noting that the farmer belongs to a village in his constituency, said, "The farmer has given education to all his nine children, one of his sons is studying for an MBA here in Bengaluru, and the son wanted to take his father to show him the mall. The farmer was disrespected for his attire and the mall should be closed down."
Congress MLA and ruling party chief whip Ashok Pattan suggested that action should also be taken against private clubs in Bengaluru, which impose a dress code.
Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka said such issues have been discussed in the House earlier too "but what's the result? The Speaker or the government will have to issue some orders, which should be implemented strictly by the secretaries and bureaucrats".
At one point, minister Suresh sought directions from the chair or the House so that no malls and clubs deny entry to those wearing the "cultural attire of the state".
In response, Ashoka said, "Ultimately the order has to be issued by whom? The government...you are in government, you are the urban development minister, you have to issue the orders...such incidents should not happen again."
When some MLAs suggested that a House committee be formed and action be taken based on its report, senior BJP MLA Suresh Kumar and Ashoka said, "Several committees have been formed in the past and no action has been taken on their reports so far."
