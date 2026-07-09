Karnataka: CCTV cameras in all major temples after Ayodhya donation row
CM D.K. Shivakumar cites alleged irregularities at Ram Mandir, orders round-the-clock surveillance of donation collection and counting
Karnataka chief minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday directed officials to install CCTV cameras in all major temples under the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Muzrai) Department across the state.
The directive comes in the wake of allegations of embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
Shivakumar said the CCTV cameras should operate round the clock and cover all areas of the temples, including locations where donations are collected, donation boxes are opened, and money is counted.
"The recent development at the Ram Mandir is disrespectful to all of us. All of you (people), out of devotion, have donated bricks, money, gold, silver for the temple. But the major theft that occurred there is mentally humiliating. The things that have happened there in the name of religion are known to everyone," he told reporters in Belagavi.
Calling the move a precautionary measure, the chief minister said CCTV cameras would be installed in major Muzrai temples across Karnataka.
"The CCTV cameras should cover the places where the donation boxes are opened, and the money is brought out and counted. The CCTV cameras should be connected to the SP office, circle inspector's office and deputy commissioner's office, like a traffic control room dashboard," he said.
Reiterating that all major Muzrai temples must have CCTV surveillance, Shivakumar said the entire process — from opening and closing donation boxes to counting the money collected — should be recorded.
"The money collected at the temple — when it is counted, when the lock is opened and closed — everything should be captured by the camera, which should be on 24/7. Officials have been asked to take necessary measures in this regard," he said.
With PTI inputs