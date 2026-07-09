Karnataka: CCTV cameras in all major temples after Ayodhya donation row

Karnataka chief minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday directed officials to install CCTV cameras in all major temples under the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Muzrai) Department across the state.

The directive comes in the wake of allegations of embezzlement of donations received at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Shivakumar said the CCTV cameras should operate round the clock and cover all areas of the temples, including locations where donations are collected, donation boxes are opened, and money is counted.

"The recent development at the Ram Mandir is disrespectful to all of us. All of you (people), out of devotion, have donated bricks, money, gold, silver for the temple. But the major theft that occurred there is mentally humiliating. The things that have happened there in the name of religion are known to everyone," he told reporters in Belagavi.