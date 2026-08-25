Karnataka CM flags major flaws in draft electoral roll, seeks EC intervention

Karnataka chief minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday, 25 August, urged the Election Commission of India to extend the period for claims and objections under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state to “ensure full compliance with the prescribed procedure, give voters adequate time to respond to verification notices, and increase the number of election officers handling applications and objections.”

In his letter to the CEC the CM said a significant number of voters classified as “Absent” could actually be genuine electors who had been unable to submit their enumeration forms because they were away from home for work, health reasons or other legitimate purposes when Booth Level Officers visited. Similarly, several electors who had moved to a different polling station were not given an opportunity to submit enumeration forms at their new residences during house-to-house visits, while their names had been deleted from the electoral roll at their previous addresses, he said.

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge posted on X voicing his concern and alarm at the draft list published on 24 August. “The SIR in Karnataka has thrown up alarming numbers. Over 1.08 crore voters are marked as ASDDO and about 43 lakh voters are set to receive notices for logical discrepancies,” he posted quoting the chief minister.

Mobility, poverty, lack of documentation or lack of information must not become reasons for disenfranchisement. The objective must be a voter roll that is accurate, trusted and, above all, one that ensures that no genuine voter is left out, the chief minister said in his letter.

The alarms went off after the draft list placed nearly 1.08 crore, almost 1 in 5 voters under the ASDDO (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others) category. In Bengaluru alone, 46.88 lakh electors are in this category. Another 43.8 lakh are expected to face verification over “logical discrepancies” or absence of linkage to the 2002 roll. That means roughly 1.5 crore voters out of 5.54 crore voters could face deletion unless they manage to establish their eligibility. Karnataka draft list has recorded removal of 19.48 per cent voters, or more than 1.07 crore voters. Bengaluru, which had an electorate of over 1.03 crore voters, has had its rolls shrink to just 56.11 lakh voters in the draft electoral rolls.

The claims and objections period for the draft roll began on 24 August and will continue until 23 September. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on 27 October.