‘Game on’: Prakash Raj claims loss of voting rights after Karnataka SIR

Actor Prakash Raj on Tuesday claimed that his name had been removed from Bengaluru’s electoral roll following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), raising questions about the verification process.

Raj disclosed the alleged deletion in a video posted on Instagram, saying he was among nearly 65 lakh voters affected by the revision. No immediate response from the Election Commission to his specific claim was reported.

“Friends, I want to share a joke with you. I am one of the 65 lakh voters whose vote right has been deleted from Bangalore constituency after SIR. Nice joke, no? I was born in this constituency. I lived in this constituency,” he said.

Raj pointed to his longstanding association with Bengaluru and noted that he had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election as an independent candidate from Bengaluru Central.

He said he would now find out what documents and procedures would be required to restore his name to the electoral roll.

“I had my school in college, theatre. And for your kind information, I was an MP candidate of this constituency too. Well, the joke is nice. Game on. Let me see what the process is I have to go through. What all documents do I have to show to get back my voter ID? Well, game on. But one little word. My friend, you can use your powers to deny few of the citizens the right to vote who may not elect you. But can you stop us, my dear friend, from our power of bringing you down? Just ask. Bye,” Raj said.