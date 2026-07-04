Karnataka SIR covers over half of electorate in first five days

Karnataka’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls has crossed the halfway mark in the distribution of enumeration forms within the first five days of the exercise, according to figures released by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, even as the process continues to draw political criticism.

The house-to-house revision drive, which began on 30 June, is scheduled to continue till 29 July, alongside the digitisation of forms collected from voters across the state.

The latest progress report shows that 2,78,21,970 Enumeration Forms have been distributed so far, covering 50.19 per cent of Karnataka’s electorate. The state has 5,54,32,314 registered voters as per the electoral roll published on 16 June.

According to the data, 6,352 polling stations — 10.76 per cent of the total — have completed full distribution of forms, while another 5,538 polling stations, or 9.38 per cent, have crossed the 90 per cent mark.