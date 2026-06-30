DMK, AAP sign INDIA Bloc’s letter to Chief Justice of India on SIR

In a display of Opposition unity, 23 Opposition parties have submitted a joint memorandum to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, alleging that the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in states such as West Bengal and Bihar is "biased" and flawed. The letter, whose contents have not been made public by the INDIA bloc, is also learnt to have raised concerns over the ongoing exercise in other states.

The DMK and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the two political parties that were not present at the INDIA bloc meeting on 8 June, have also signed the letter. AAP is not a part of the INDIA bloc, while the DMK had informed INDIA bloc in advance that it would not attend the meeting, protesting against what it described as a post-election “betrayal” by Congress, one of the constituents, after the alliance lost in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the meeting had not responded to the allegation but stated that he was confident that DMK would turn up and stand with the Opposition whenever the situation demanded.