Hasty SIR in Bengal may jeopardise democratic participation: Amartya Sen

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has expressed serious concern over the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls being carried out in West Bengal, warning that the exercise is being conducted in “undue haste” and could undermine democratic participation, especially with Assembly elections due in a few months.

Speaking to PTI in an interview from Boston, the 92-year-old economist underlined that while revision of electoral rolls can strengthen democracy if done carefully, the current process in West Bengal does not meet that standard.

“A thorough review of electoral rolls done carefully with adequate time can be a good democratic procedure, but this is not what is happening in West Bengal at this time,” Sen said.

He cautioned that the speed at which the SIR is being implemented is denying eligible voters sufficient opportunity to submit documents required to establish their right to vote. “The SIR is being done in a hurry, with inadequate time for people with voting rights to have sufficient opportunity to submit documents to vindicate their entitlement to vote in the coming Assembly elections. This is both unjust to the electorate and unfair to Indian democracy,” he said.

Drawing on his personal experience during the revision process, Sen said even officials of the Election Commission of India appeared constrained by time pressures. He recalled being questioned about discrepancies related to his age and that of his deceased mother, Amita Sen, despite both having long-standing entries in official electoral records.