Election officials collect documents from Amartya Sen’s ancestral home for SIR

Election officials on Friday visited Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen’s residence at Bolpur in Birbhum district to collect documents as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, a family member confirmed.

Officials visited ‘Pratichi’, Sen’s ancestral home, and collected his Aadhaar card, voter ID number, the death certificate of his mother, Amita Sen, and a letter authorising his cousin Shantabhanu Sen to represent him at the SIR hearing in his absence.

Sen, currently in the United States where he serves as a Professor of Economics and Philosophy at Harvard University, is unable to attend in person. “The officials collected the required documents and the authorisation letter for the hearing,” a family member told PTI.