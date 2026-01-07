Amartya Sen SIR notice sparks outrage, forces EC to backtrack

The Election Commission of India (ECI) was left red-faced on Tuesday after reports that Nobel laureate Amartya Sen had been summoned over discrepancies in the spelling of his name in the voter list, prompting sharp criticism from political leaders and widespread public outrage.

The Commission later clarified that Mr. Sen, 92, is not required to appear for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing, a reversal that critics described as a belated attempt to contain the controversy.

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee condemned the episode as a “cynical, shameful farce” targeting one of India’s most distinguished citizens. “A Nobel laureate should be above any suspicion, right? But what if he’s a Bengali? Then he’ll be slapped with hearing notices as if he were some common criminal,” Banerjee tweeted.

He added that Sen, a Bharat Ratna awardee whose work forms the bedrock of modern economics, had been treated in a manner that tarnished the pride of Bengal and the nation, accusing the EC and the central government of pursuing a divisive agenda.