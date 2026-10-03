Karnataka CM Shivakumar seeks Rs 7,142.64 cr drought relief from Centre

Karnataka seeks Rs 7,142.64 crore in drought relief from the Centre.

The state has declared 177 of 240 taluks drought-hit.

A Central team will assess the drought situation across Karnataka for three days.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday urged the Centre to provide Rs 7,142.64 crore in drought relief to the state, citing severe hardship faced by farmers and the general public.

The state had earlier sought Rs 3,705.30 crore under National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms. The revised demand follows the declaration of 177 taluks as drought-affected, with losses estimated at Rs 46,324.50 crore, the chief minister's office said.

"If farmers suffer, everything comes to a standstill. Therefore, the central government should come to the aid of the state's farmers," Shivakumar said during discussions with a Central Inter-Ministerial team led by Ajit Kumar Sahu, joint secretary in the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Of Karnataka's 240 taluks, 217 have been identified as drought-affected, while 177 have been officially declared drought-hit, according to the statement. The government said the taluks were identified through a scientific assessment and in accordance with the Centre's disaster-management guidelines.

Shivakumar said he and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara had not witnessed such hardship among people in their four decades of public life.