Karnataka CM Shivakumar seeks Rs 7,142.64 cr drought relief from Centre
Revised demand follows declaration of 177 taluks as drought-affected, with losses pegged at Rs 46,324.50 crore
Karnataka seeks Rs 7,142.64 crore in drought relief from the Centre.
The state has declared 177 of 240 taluks drought-hit.
A Central team will assess the drought situation across Karnataka for three days.
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday urged the Centre to provide Rs 7,142.64 crore in drought relief to the state, citing severe hardship faced by farmers and the general public.
The state had earlier sought Rs 3,705.30 crore under National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) norms. The revised demand follows the declaration of 177 taluks as drought-affected, with losses estimated at Rs 46,324.50 crore, the chief minister's office said.
"If farmers suffer, everything comes to a standstill. Therefore, the central government should come to the aid of the state's farmers," Shivakumar said during discussions with a Central Inter-Ministerial team led by Ajit Kumar Sahu, joint secretary in the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
Of Karnataka's 240 taluks, 217 have been identified as drought-affected, while 177 have been officially declared drought-hit, according to the statement. The government said the taluks were identified through a scientific assessment and in accordance with the Centre's disaster-management guidelines.
Shivakumar said he and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara had not witnessed such hardship among people in their four decades of public life.
He said a special legislative session was convened to understand problems faced by elected representatives and farmers, with around 150 MLAs raising issues concerning their constituencies.
The chief minister said water inflows into reservoirs across the state, barring those in the Krishna basin, were low. The Malnad and coastal regions were also facing a severe rainfall deficit, while urban areas were facing water shortages, he said.
The state government has announced Rs 2,500 in relief for farmers but is expecting greater assistance from the Centre, according to the statement.
"Farmers are facing severe hardship. Sugarcane growers are demanding better prices, while milk producers are seeking an increase of at least Rs 10 in the procurement price. In this challenging situation, let the Centre and the state work together," Shivakumar said.
State ministers have visited districts to assess the ground situation, while officials have taken precautionary and relief measures. Farmers have also been advised on sowing decisions based on prevailing conditions.
Responding to Shivakumar's appeal, Sahu assured that the Central team would tour Karnataka for three days, assess the ground situation and collect data from state officials before submitting an objective report.
Parameshwara, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh and other senior officials attended the meeting.