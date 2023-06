Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi hospitalised

Before flying out to Delhi, the Chief Minister visited the hospital, met his wife and enquired with the doctors about her condition, the sources added.



"The Hon'ble Chief Minister's wife, Mrs Parvathi was admitted to Manipal Hospital Old Airport road on 20th June in the late evening. She has symptoms of mild pneumonia. She is on antibiotics and recovering well. She is currently stable," treating doctor and consultant pulmonologist Dr Guruprasad Bhat said.



Siddaramaiah was supposed to fly out at 9.50 am but due to his wife's health condition, he delayed his flight to Delhi by over an hour, sources privy to the matter said.