Congress: Centre discontinuing sale of foodgrains under OMSS to state govts 'anti-poor'

Accusing the Modi government of being "anti-poor", the Congress on Wednesday said the Centre discontinued the sale of foodgrains from the central pool under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) to state governments to "scuttle" the Karnataka government's Anna Bhagya scheme.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday to meet President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the matter.

"I'm meeting the President, Union Home Minister Amit Shah tomorrow... After becoming Chief Minister, I had not met (them), so I'm meeting. It is only a courtesy call," Siddaramaiah said, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru.

The Indian Express reports that the state’s Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa, who is also in Delhi, is expected to meet Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal, to urge the central government to resume the sale of grains from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to state governments.

The Anna Bhagya scheme, one of the five pre-poll guarantees of the Congress, promises 10 kg rice for every BPL (below poverty line) family in the state.

According to The Outlook, Siddaramaiah and his ministers have alleged that the Centre discontinued the sale of wheat and rice under OMSS(D) for state governments, a day after the FCI — which has a large number of stocks — agreed to provide 2,08,425.750 metric tonnes of rice to Karnataka, at a rate of Rs 34 per kg on June 12.



In a tweet, Congress general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh accused the Modi government of indulging in "vendetta politics".