Karnataka CM writes to Union Health Minister on setting up AIIMS in Raichur

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging him to set up AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in Raichur.

He requested the Union Minister to instruct the concerned to take steps in this regard.



"Being one of the aspirational districts of the country, Raichur has lower health, education level and per capita income than other regions. The area is also at a geographical disadvantage since it experiences extreme weather conditions," Siddaramaiah said in the letter.



"Such disadvantages have put Raichur in dire need of robust medical institutions. Establishment of AIIMS will ensure world class facilities in the region," he said.