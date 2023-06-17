Karnataka government to disburse relief money to the revenge killing victims

The ruling Congress in Karnataka will, on June 19, hand over cheques for Rs 25 each to the victims of alleged revenge and communal killings in the state's Dakshina Kannada district.



The order, released in this regard on Friday night, is likely to kick up a storm.



Notably, the previous BJP government had turned a blind eye towards the families of victims despite criticism and provided hefty compensation only to Hindu families.



The compensation from the Chief Minister's relief fund has been provided to the families of Masood in Bellare who was killed on July 19, 2022; Mohammad Fazil, a resident of Katipalla killed on January 28, 2022; Addul Jaleel killed on December 24, 2022; Deepak Rao on January 3, 2018.