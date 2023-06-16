Sharad Pawar 'endorses' Cong-led Karnataka govt's move to revise textbooks

Nationalist Congress Party President (NCP) Sharad Pawar on Friday, has indirectly supported the decision of the new Congress government in Karnataka to drop chapters from school textbooks on RSS founder K.B. Hedgewar and Veer Savarkar.

Interacting with the media, Pawar said that in Karnataka, the Congress had announced certain decisions in its manifesto before the elections.

"In the elections, the people gave a majority to the Congress. This means that its manifesto was accepted by the masses. It's the responsibility of the government to implement the approved program and the Karnataka government has started doing it," said Pawar.