Karnataka CM denies “adjustment politics” charge

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that he has not had any discussion with opposition leaders from the BJP. He made this statement in response to “adjustment politics” charge made against him by the saffron party.

Talking to reporters in Bengaluru about the charges made by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha that adjustment politics is practiced in the state by CM Siddaramaiah and top BJP leaders.

"Pratap Simha talks according to his whims and fancies. He claims that he had built Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. Is he MP for the expressway? I have never spoken to the opposition leaders in my political career. I never visit their homes when they are in power. But, when we face each other, I speak to them for courtesy," Siddaramaiah stated.