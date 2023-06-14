Karnataka CM denies “adjustment politics” charge
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he had not spoken to any BJP leader about politics in the state and his government is not willing to adjust
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that he has not had any discussion with opposition leaders from the BJP. He made this statement in response to “adjustment politics” charge made against him by the saffron party.
Talking to reporters in Bengaluru about the charges made by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha that adjustment politics is practiced in the state by CM Siddaramaiah and top BJP leaders.
"Pratap Simha talks according to his whims and fancies. He claims that he had built Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. Is he MP for the expressway? I have never spoken to the opposition leaders in my political career. I never visit their homes when they are in power. But, when we face each other, I speak to them for courtesy," Siddaramaiah stated.
Siddaramaiah demanded that Simha should say who is pursuing adjustment politics. He should know who is into it. If he wants, let him submit a complaint to the Governor. "Conducting inquiry is left to our discretion. We know the appropriate time to conduct probe and also know to which agency the investigation should be handed over to," he stated.
Talking about Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala attending the meeting of BBMP officers, Siddaramaiah said, it was not the official meeting. The meeting was called regarding Bengaluru city and he mentioned about civic polls as a passing remark.
Simha had also stated that senior BJP leaders had joined hands with members of the ruling Congress government. With this development the internal strife within the saffron party has worsened.
Pratap Simha had said, “Many of them (BJP workers) might have colluded with your (Siddaramaiah’s) government. But, BJP workers won't compromise with you and they will never do it. In elections, the leaders of BJP might have been defeated, but party workers are not.”
He further said that Siddaramaiah often spoke about Bitcoin scam, PSI scam against BJP, however, post elections he has gone completely silent over them. “If there is no adjustment with BJP leaders, these allegations must be probed. It is like one criticizing the other at each other's convenience. Is your agreement mutual back scratching?,” Pratap Simha questioned.
National General Secretary C. T. Ravi had earlier stated that there is adjustment politics within BJP and the party was defeated for the same reason in the state during the assembly polls.