250 Indira Canteens to be opened in Bengaluru city: Karnataka CM

"We have held discussions to restart the Indira Canteens. One Indira Canteen has to be opened in every ward (of Bengaluru). I have instructed to take measures to start a minimum 250 Indira Canteens in Bengaluru city," Siddaramaiah told reporters after the meeting.



He said until now the city corporation used to bear 70 per cent of the cost and government took up the remaining 30 per cent, but from now on both entities will bear 50 per cent each.



"In places other than Bengaluru, the government will bear 70 per cent of the cost, while remaining 30 per cent will be by local civic agencies there," Siddaramaiah said adding he has asked for a list of places where canteens have to be opened afresh.