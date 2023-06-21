Karnataka Congress govt orders distribution of eggs and bananas to students

The Karnataka Congress government issued an order on June 21 to provide school students from Class 1 to Class 8 with either eggs or bananas.

The circular had been signed and released by Shubh Kalyan, the Director of PM-POSHAN, School Education Department, and directed the staff of both aided and unaided schools across the state to provide boiled eggs to students as a nutrition supplement. For vegetarians, bananas or chikki (a sweet dish made of groundnut and jaggery) would be provided.

The supplements would be given along with midday meals to eradicate malnutrition and anemia. The egg or banana would be given once in a week from August 20 till the further government orders in the first phase.