Karnataka doctor booked for making casteist remarks

Dr Adimurthy had given an injection and some tablets. However, the patient developed swelling at the spot where injection was made. When the matter was brought to the notice of Dr Adimurthy, he maintained nothing had happened and said water had filled in.



The doctor had taken out the water, given another injection and also saline. However, as the pain became intolerable for the patient Nagendra, his parents shifted him to the hospital.



The doctors in the hospital identified that the tumour had developed at the spot where injection was administered. The doctors conducted a surgery to remove the tumour and advised the patient to take 15 days of rest.