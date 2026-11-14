Karnataka: ED files 8,400-page chargesheet against ex-KPSC chief, jailed IAS officer
Agency submits witness accounts, CCTV footage and financial records in Karnataka recruitment case involving suspected paper leaks and bribes
ED files an 8,400-page chargesheet naming four accused, including former KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar and jailed IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar.
Evidence includes statements from more than 50 witnesses, CCTV footage and records of suspected bribe transactions.
The investigation concerns suspected paper leaks and selection manipulation in the January 2026 examination for 400 Veterinary Officer posts.
The Enforcement Directorate has filed an 8,400-page chargesheet before a special court in Bengaluru, naming four accused in the Karnataka Public Service Commission recruitment case, including former chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar and jailed IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, officials said on Saturday.
The agency’s investigation has examined suspected payments to influence recruitment, including the supply of confidential examination material and manipulation of candidate selection.
Statements from more than 50 witnesses form part of the chargesheet. Those questioned include candidates, their parents and others connected to the recruitment process.
The ED has also submitted CCTV footage, statements described as confessions by candidates and financial records relating to suspected bribe payments. Investigators have sought to trace how the money was collected and transferred and establish links between the transactions and the accused.
The case concerns the January 2026 examination to fill 400 Veterinary Officer posts. Investigators are examining claims of question paper leaks, tampering with optical mark recognition answer sheets and interference in merit lists.
According to the investigation, senior officials and intermediaries were involved in supplying confidential papers and answers to around 80 questions. Some candidates were reportedly taken to resorts or gated residential complexes the day before the examination to memorise the answers.
Candidates were reportedly charged between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 80 lakh for access to leaked material and assistance in securing selection. Payments linked to some arrangements were said to have reached Rs 1 crore, covering leaked answer keys, changes to the confidential 1:3 merit list and promises of assured recruitment.
Sahukar has been questioned by both the Special Investigation Team and the ED. Gangwar, a 2016-batch IAS officer who previously served as the commission’s Controller of Examinations, was arrested in connection with the case. The state government has granted permission for his prosecution.
The wider investigation has also examined the roles of former KPSC member B.V. Geetha, Basavaraj Kannale and suspected intermediaries. Geetha, a non-practising advocate whose financial transfers and property-related dealings came under scrutiny, was recently granted bail by a special court.
Intermediaries are suspected of collecting cash, blank signed cheques and promissory notes from aspirants as part of the recruitment arrangements.
The chargesheet places the ED’s findings and supporting material before the special court for consideration.
With IANS inputs