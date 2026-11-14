Karnataka: ED files 8,400-page chargesheet against ex-KPSC chief, jailed IAS officer

ED files an 8,400-page chargesheet naming four accused, including former KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar and jailed IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar.

Evidence includes statements from more than 50 witnesses, CCTV footage and records of suspected bribe transactions.

The investigation concerns suspected paper leaks and selection manipulation in the January 2026 examination for 400 Veterinary Officer posts.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed an 8,400-page chargesheet before a special court in Bengaluru, naming four accused in the Karnataka Public Service Commission recruitment case, including former chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar and jailed IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, officials said on Saturday.

The agency’s investigation has examined suspected payments to influence recruitment, including the supply of confidential examination material and manipulation of candidate selection.

Statements from more than 50 witnesses form part of the chargesheet. Those questioned include candidates, their parents and others connected to the recruitment process.

The ED has also submitted CCTV footage, statements described as confessions by candidates and financial records relating to suspected bribe payments. Investigators have sought to trace how the money was collected and transferred and establish links between the transactions and the accused.