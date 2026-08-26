Karnataka gives food businesses 15 days to fix safety violations

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration has given food business operators across the state 15 days to rectify deficiencies found during recent inspections, warning that continued violations could invite legal action.

The department issued the advisory on Tuesday following a special inspection drive that found instances of non-compliance with food safety, cleanliness and hygiene requirements. Food businesses will be re-inspected after the 15-day compliance period.

Those that fail to address the identified deficiencies or continue to violate food safety norms may face action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations framed under it.

The department said strict compliance was essential to protect public health and ensure consumers receive safe, hygienic and quality food.

The advisory requires all food business operators to hold a valid FSSAI licence or registration and comply with applicable food safety regulations. They must ensure that only safe, wholesome and fit-for-consumption food is prepared, stored and sold.

Businesses have been directed to: