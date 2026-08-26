Karnataka gives food businesses 15 days to fix safety violations
Department issues advisory after inspections find food safety and hygiene violations
The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration has given food business operators across the state 15 days to rectify deficiencies found during recent inspections, warning that continued violations could invite legal action.
The department issued the advisory on Tuesday following a special inspection drive that found instances of non-compliance with food safety, cleanliness and hygiene requirements. Food businesses will be re-inspected after the 15-day compliance period.
Those that fail to address the identified deficiencies or continue to violate food safety norms may face action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations framed under it.
The department said strict compliance was essential to protect public health and ensure consumers receive safe, hygienic and quality food.
The advisory requires all food business operators to hold a valid FSSAI licence or registration and comply with applicable food safety regulations. They must ensure that only safe, wholesome and fit-for-consumption food is prepared, stored and sold.
Businesses have been directed to:
Procure raw materials from reliable sources and store them at prescribed temperatures.
Check batch numbers, manufacturing dates and expiry dates of food products.
Immediately segregate and dispose of expired or unfit food to prevent its sale or use.
Maintain cleanliness of kitchens, food premises, floors, walls, windows, ceilings and storage areas.
Properly clean and sanitise food-contact surfaces, including utensils, knives, cutting boards and counters.
Maintain effective pest-control measures.
Ensure proper temperature control for perishable items such as milk, meat, eggs and prepared foods.
Keep refrigerators, freezers and other temperature-control equipment in proper working condition.
The department has also stressed personal hygiene among food handlers. Workers must wear clean clothing, head covers, aprons and appropriate protective equipment, and wash their hands properly before handling food and whenever necessary.
Food businesses must use safe water for food preparation, processing and drinking, while ice used for food and beverages must also be made from safe, quality water.
Packaged food must carry all mandatory labelling information and must not feature misleading claims or displays.
The advisory also directs businesses to collect food waste in covered bins and dispose of it properly, ensuring that waste does not accumulate near food preparation or storage areas.
Food businesses have been asked to provide necessary training to food handlers on food safety, personal hygiene, cleanliness and safe handling practices.
They must also maintain records relating to procurement, storage, temperature control, cleaning, sanitation, pest control and staff training, and produce them when required during inspections.
The department has directed food business operators to cooperate with food safety officers during inspections and provide the records and information sought.
With re-inspections scheduled after the 15-day window, the department has made clear that businesses will be expected to demonstrate compliance or risk enforcement action.
With IANS inputs