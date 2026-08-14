Supreme Court pulls up FSSAI over delay in warning labels on packaged foods

The Supreme Court on Thursday criticised the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) over the delay in introducing warning labels on packaged foods, questioning whether the government was sufficiently concerned about public health.

A Bench comprising justices J.B. Pardiwala and K. Vinod Chandran was hearing a public interest litigation filed by charitable trusts 3S and Our Health Society. The petition seeks directions to the Centre, states and Union territories to mandate front-of-package warning labels on packaged food products.

The Bench said such labels were necessary to help consumers make informed choices, particularly as children were increasingly becoming accustomed to junk food.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the lack of progress, Justice Pardiwala questioned additional solicitor general Brijender Chahar over the authorities’ failure to act on the court’s earlier order.