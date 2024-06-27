Karnataka govt hands over second case against Suraj Revanna to CID too

The Karnataka government on Wednesday, 26 June also handed over the second case of sexual assault involving JD-S MLC Suraj Revanna, the grandson of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, to the CID.

The second case of sexual assault was registered against Suraj Revanna at Holenarasipura Rural police station on 25 June by a male JD-S worker.

Police have been directed to hand over the case documents to the CID, which is already probing the sexual assault case against Suraj Revanna by another JD-S male worker.

The complainant in the second case had stated that he was sexually assaulted by Suraj Revanna four years ago and he remained quiet, swallowing the pain all these days.