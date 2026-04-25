Karnataka High Court accepts apology from Ranveer Singh in Kantara mimicry row

The Karnataka High Court has accepted an undertaking from Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to apologise for controversial remarks linked to the so-called “Kantara mimicry row”, paving the way for the matter to be settled.

A Bench led by Justice M. Nagaprasanna recorded the actor’s assurance that he would visit the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru and tender an apology for mimicking a deity depiction associated with the Kantara film franchise.

The court indicated that a formal order would follow, and may include a direction for Singh to complete the visit within four weeks.

Senior advocate Sajjan Poovayya, appearing for the actor, informed the court that a revised affidavit had been filed offering an unconditional apology. He added that Singh was willing to visit Chamundi Hill and express remorse before the deity.

The complaint, filed by Bengaluru-based advocate Prashant Methal, has now been resolved, with Methal confirming that both sides agreed to close the matter. Speaking to reporters, he said the court had heard arguments regarding the affidavit, including the timeline for the proposed visit.