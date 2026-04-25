Karnataka High Court accepts apology from Ranveer Singh in Kantara mimicry row
Actor agrees to visit Mysuru temple as court moves to close case over remarks on deity
The Karnataka High Court has accepted an undertaking from Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to apologise for controversial remarks linked to the so-called “Kantara mimicry row”, paving the way for the matter to be settled.
A Bench led by Justice M. Nagaprasanna recorded the actor’s assurance that he would visit the Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru and tender an apology for mimicking a deity depiction associated with the Kantara film franchise.
The court indicated that a formal order would follow, and may include a direction for Singh to complete the visit within four weeks.
Senior advocate Sajjan Poovayya, appearing for the actor, informed the court that a revised affidavit had been filed offering an unconditional apology. He added that Singh was willing to visit Chamundi Hill and express remorse before the deity.
The complaint, filed by Bengaluru-based advocate Prashant Methal, has now been resolved, with Methal confirming that both sides agreed to close the matter. Speaking to reporters, he said the court had heard arguments regarding the affidavit, including the timeline for the proposed visit.
While the affidavit stated that Singh would visit “in due course”, the complainant had sought clarity on the timeframe. The actor’s legal team, however, cited security concerns in committing to a fixed schedule, noting the need for adequate arrangements during his visit.
Methal expressed confidence that the Karnataka Police would be able to ensure proper security, a view that the court appeared to accept. He added that, given the apology, there was no need to pursue further action, emphasising that forgiveness is a core value across religions.
The controversy dates back to an incident at the International Film Festival of India in November 2025, where Singh allegedly referred to the revered Chamundi deity as a “female ghost” while mimicking a scene inspired by the film Kantara. The remarks sparked outrage, particularly among communities in coastal Karnataka, where the Panjurli and Guliga Daiva spirits are deeply venerated.
Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the actor under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to promoting enmity, outraging religious sentiments and intentional insult.
During earlier hearings, the High Court had criticised Singh’s comments as “reckless and insensitive”, stressing that public figures must exercise responsibility and that freedom of expression does not extend to casual remarks on matters of faith.
With the court now accepting the actor’s apology, the case appears set to conclude once the formal order is issued.
With IANS inputs
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