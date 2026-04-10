Ranveer Singh offers to revise apology in Kantara mimicry case

Ranveer Singh has told the Karnataka High Court that he is willing to revise his apology affidavit in a case stemming from his mimicry of a character from the film Kantara: Chapter 1, following objections from the complainant.

The development came during a hearing of Singh’s petition seeking to quash a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him over remarks made at the International Film Festival of India in Goa last year.

During the event, the actor allegedly imitated a role portrayed by Rishab Shetty and referred to a deity as a “female ghost”, triggering backlash and legal action over alleged hurt to religious sentiments.

Appearing for Singh, senior advocate Sajan Poovayya informed the court that an affidavit expressing regret had already been submitted. He added that the actor had also indicated his intention to visit the concerned temple and offer prayers.

However, counsel for the complainant argued that the affidavit did not adequately convey remorse and lacked clarity. The lawyer urged the court to direct the submission of a more explicit and carefully worded apology.