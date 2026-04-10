Ranveer Singh offers to revise apology in Kantara mimicry case
Actor tells Karnataka High Court he will rework affidavit to address concerns over lack of remorse
Ranveer Singh has told the Karnataka High Court that he is willing to revise his apology affidavit in a case stemming from his mimicry of a character from the film Kantara: Chapter 1, following objections from the complainant.
The development came during a hearing of Singh’s petition seeking to quash a First Information Report (FIR) registered against him over remarks made at the International Film Festival of India in Goa last year.
During the event, the actor allegedly imitated a role portrayed by Rishab Shetty and referred to a deity as a “female ghost”, triggering backlash and legal action over alleged hurt to religious sentiments.
Appearing for Singh, senior advocate Sajan Poovayya informed the court that an affidavit expressing regret had already been submitted. He added that the actor had also indicated his intention to visit the concerned temple and offer prayers.
However, counsel for the complainant argued that the affidavit did not adequately convey remorse and lacked clarity. The lawyer urged the court to direct the submission of a more explicit and carefully worded apology.
Responding to the concerns, Poovayya assured the court that he would coordinate with the complainant to draft a revised affidavit that would address the objections raised.
After hearing both sides, Justice M. Nagaprasanna directed that a revised affidavit be filed and adjourned the matter to April 23.
The controversy arose after Singh’s remarks at the film festival sparked criticism, with several individuals accusing him of offending religious sentiments. The actor subsequently issued a public apology on social media, expressing regret for his actions.
Following the incident, an FIR was registered under provisions related to promoting enmity and hurting religious feelings. Singh has approached the High Court seeking to have the case quashed.
The court had earlier granted interim relief by staying any coercive action against the actor, while also cautioning that public figures must exercise care in their statements to avoid causing offence to any community.
With IANS inputs
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