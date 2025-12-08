Karnataka High Court says Indian society among 'most racist', calls for rationality

The Karnataka High Court on Friday made strong observations about the state of social divisions in India, with Justice M.I. Arun remarking that Indian society was “one of the most racist societies in the world” and often failed to “see humans as humans.”

The comments were made during the hearing of a petition filed by controversial television anchor Sudhir Chaudhary and his channel, Aaj Tak, seeking quashing of an FIR accusing them of promoting enmity between communities.

The case relates to a 2023 broadcast on the ‘Swavalambi Sarathi Scheme’, which allegedly suggested that a government subsidy was available only to minorities, thereby depriving Hindus. The FIR was registered by the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with hate speech and acts that may incite communal disharmony.

During the proceedings, Justice Arun turned to the larger issue of how community identities influence interactions and political behaviour in the country. He said Indian society frequently categorises people through rigid filters of caste, religion and community, creating divisions that mirror — and sometimes surpass — racism elsewhere.