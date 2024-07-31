Casteism in the Cabinet: Modi's amplification of Anurag Thakur

When parliamentary proceedings are broadcast live and shared in real time on social media, the relevance of expunging certain statements and remarks certainly loses some relevance.

For by the time Jagadambika Pal — the presiding officer in the Lok Sabha in the absence of Speaker Om Birla yesterday, 30 July — declared that he would expunge BJP MP Anurag Thakur’s jibe at Rahul Gandhi’s caste identity, it had already gone viral.

While right-thinking citizens voiced their outrage, right-wing BJP supporters rallied around Thakur, lauding him for a job well done. If Rahul Gandhi can get away with asking the caste identity of journalists and channel owners, they argued, it was fair game for a BJP MP to enquire about Leader of the Opposition's caste as well.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's fiery response in the House spoke for many in the uproar. Visibly upset, he asked how the BJP MP dared to ask the caste identity of another MP.