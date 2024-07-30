Does Anurag Thakur's caste jibe at Rahul Gandhi prove the LoP's point?

Debate on the caste census got unsurprisingly personal on Tuesday (30 July) as BJP MP Anurag Thakur commented on Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech on the 2024 Union Budget, saying, "Those whose caste is unknown are calling for a caste census."

Though Thakur did not explicitly name Gandhi, the comment was clearly directed at him. In response, Gandhi stated that those who advocate for OBCs, tribal groups and the Dalit communities often face abuse.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday, 29 July, Gandhi had shared a photograph of the halwa ceremony that customarily precedes the union budget, claiming that 73 per cent of India’s population was missing from the picture and getting no share of the halwa. Ostensibly, the use of the photograph kept causing 'technical difficulties' for Sansad TV.

Drawing an analogy from the Mahabharata, Gandhi declined to go after an apology from Thakur. Just as Arjuna could see only the eye of the fish he was supposed to shoot, ignoring the discus in his way, Gandhi said he too would stay focused only on his goal — ensuring a national caste census.