Congress MP seeks privilege motion against PM for sharing expunged remarks

Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday, 31 July submitted a notice to move a privilege motion against prime minister Narendra Modi for having posted on X a video that allegedly contained portions of remarks made by BJP MP Anurag Thakur that were expunged from the proceedings of the House by the Chair.

Thakur, during his speech on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, made certain remarks that were expunged from proceedings.

His apparent reference about Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's caste during the discussion had also caused a huge uproar in the House.

Channi, a Dalit MP of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, submitted a notice to Speaker Om Birla seeking to move a privilege motion under Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure against the prime minister.

"I hereby give notice to move a privilege motion under Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha against the Prime Minister for having tweeted on X a portion of remarks which were expunged from the proceedings of the House by the Chair," the former Punjab chief minister said in his communication to Birla.