Karnataka II PUC results: 61.88% clear exams, girls outshine boys

Shwetha Bhimashankar Bhairagond from Ballary and Madivalara Sahana from Kottur in Ballary district which is considered as the one of the backward districts in the state have got first rank in arts. Both have scored 594 marks out of 600.



Neelu Singh, Akash Das, Maanav Vinay Kejriwal from Bengaluru, Neha B.R. from Chikkaballapur district have got first rank in Commerce stream. All of them got 596 marks. Simran Sesha Rao from Bengaluru has got first rank in Science stream with 598 marks.



The exams were held amid hijab row between April 23 and May 18 in the state. Many students did not appear for examinations protesting denial of permission to wear hijab.