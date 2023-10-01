Karnataka man arrested for writing about 100 life-threatening letters to progressive writers, ministers

The probe into the case of life-threatening letters to progressive writers and actors has revealed that accused Shivaji Rao Jadhav was a school dropout and studied only till eighth standard. During the interrogation, he confessed to writing 100 such letters regarding which police are grilling him.

The probe had also revealed that the accused was the co-convenor of the Hindu Jagaran Vedike and also wrote the letter threatening three Karnataka ministers, a religious seer and a bunch of progressive writers.

Shivaji Rao Jadhav, a resident of EWS Colony in Davanagere City, was arrested for sending threatening letters to more than 15 progressive Kannada authors and thinkers on Saturday, 30 September. Jadhav was arrested in the district by sleuths of the City Central Crime Branch (CCB).

The police suspect that the accused is brainwashed and supported by a group of people and are trying to unearth his connections in this regard. The accused used to travel to different districts and posted life-threatening letters to give the police the slip. He had gone to Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Haveri and other districts just to post letters.

The accused had been writing the threat letters for the past two years, forcing the targeted authors to meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on multiple occasions and demand swift action.